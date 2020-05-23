Judge Robert Johnston received notification Friday of two new confirmed cases for a total of sixty-six (66) positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently nineteen (19) reported recovered cases, so we currently have forty-seven (47) active cases in Anderson County. Zero deaths have been reported to date.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
