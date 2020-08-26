TYLER – Texas Department of Transportation crews are prepared to respond as needed as severe weather is forecast for East and
Northeast Texas. According to forecasts, conditions could include heavy rainfall and gusty winds resulting in
downed trees and debris, flooding, and other roadway issues.
Maintenance crews in the Tyler District’s 8-counties have equipment readied and will respond as necessary should roadways be impacted.
Here is a list of the roadways in the Tyler District that typically are prone to flooding during excessive rain. Crews will be monitoring these and other roadways once the rain starts falling. Some low-lying areas don’t need excessive amounts of rain to cause flooding.
Motorists are reminded to avoid driving over flooded roads because you never know what has happened underneath the water: #TurnAround.Don’tDrown.
AndersonCounty:
• FM 321W at Catfish Creek
• FM 315 at County Road 314
• FM 861 at Mack Creek
Cherokee County:
• FM 2274
• FM855
• FM 1247
• FM 2064
• FM 2750
• FM 1857
• FM 23
Henderson County:
• FM315
• FM 2636
• FM 3441
Safety tips for Drivers:
• Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.
• Turn Around Don’t Drown should flooding occur.
• Know before you go. Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or
call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions and notices for road closures.
