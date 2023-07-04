TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of July 3, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Anderson County
Palestine Maintenance will be performing blade overlay on FM 228. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Widening Project
Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney
Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD
Cost: $55.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026
The contractor is scheduled to work on the new eastbound bridge and roadway elements. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.
SH 155 Overlay Project
Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $14.6 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023
No work is scheduled this week. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of one course surface treatment, permeable friction course surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.
