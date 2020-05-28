TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of June 1, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Districtwide seal coat operations get underway Monday, June 1, in the Tyler District. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue ditch work on FM 321 between FM 315 and SH 19. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project
Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256
Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
Cost: $1.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue milling the northbound shoulders. Use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
Limits: From 0.85 miles E of FM 315 – Poynor, SE to just NW of SH 155 - Frankston
Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
Cost: $27.6 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor continues seeding, grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes. Lane closures and shoulder work are possible. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 79 Super 2 Project
Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $14.4 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue paving work on the shoulders, clearing trees, and placing drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The contract consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
Cost: $6.1 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to stripe the mainlanes and shoulders, start seeding, grading ditches, placing signs, and mailboxes. Use caution expecting lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The contract consists of base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
