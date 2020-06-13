TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of June 15, 2020. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to perform base failure and blade overlay repairs at various locations on SH 294 between US 79 and the Cherokee County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car handling traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
County Road Off-System Bridge Project
Limits: Various locations in Anderson County
Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
Cost: $1.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor will continue work on Salt Works Road, CR 370 bridges, and roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
SH 155 Pavement Repair and Overlay Project
· Limits: From 0.145 miles north of FM 315 south to 0.190 miles south of Loop 256
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
· Cost: $1.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue milling the northbound shoulders, and paving operations. Use caution and expect lane closures with delays possible. The contract consists of planing, pavement repair, surface asphalt, guard fence, and pavement markings.
US 79 Super 2 Project
· Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $14.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue work on the shoulders and driveways, and place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
· Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $6.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to grade ditches and place signs. Use caution and expect lane closures with delays possible. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes base repairs, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 855 and FM 2138. Rusk crews will perform blade level up on FM 343 between US 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
FM 241 Safety Widening
Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21
Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
Cost: $5.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk.; CR 2614 at Beans Crk.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk.; CR 3202 at Mills Crk.
Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
Cost: $1.9 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to remove the existing bridge. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek which are both open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
· Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $13.7 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements and perform paving operations. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform final seeding. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
· Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $507,099.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane closes daily on this project to construct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
· Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
· Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
· Cost: $8.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south half of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.
FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
· Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $0.64 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay on FM 315 from SH 31 in Chandler to FM 3506. Expect lane closures with flaggers handling traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
US 175 Improvement Project
· Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804
· Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD
· Cost: $12.1 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Roadway and drainage work are ongoing eastbound with the outside lane closed. Paving operations continue westbound with daily lane closures. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the closure as the project add shoulders and improves drainage. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph.
SH 334 Bridge Project
· Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
· Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
· Cost: $41.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
The contractor continues work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes, and consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge repairs on FM 13 at various locations between Loop 571 and the Cherokee County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 259 SB Reconstruction
· Limits: From FM 1798 to US 84
· Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
· Cost: $7.3 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
The contractor is scheduled to place embankment and lay driveways. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is reconstructing the southbound roadway from FM 1798 to FM 315, and all lanes from FM 315 to just south of US 84. Work includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrail, signs, and new pavement markings.
US 79 Reconstruction Project
· Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line
· Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.
· Cost: $6.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020
The contractor is scheduled to start placing the final surface. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
· Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
· Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
· Cost: $7.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
The contractor is placing the final striping. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
