AUSTIN — Texas is named the No. 1 growth state in 2021, according to the annual U-Hual Growth Indexreleased Monday.
Texas, which ranked second in 2020, bested Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona in the next four slots, respectively. In 2020, Tennessee was ranked first.
“People are choosing Texas because we believe in less government, low taxes, & more freedom,” Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted following the news.
The index data is calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trend data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually, the release said.
Texas’s growth is statewide, although some of its biggest gains occurred in the suburbs around the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex, the report found.
Overall moving traffic across Texas increased in 2021, as it did in most states, but arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks jumped 19% while departures rose 18% over 2020. Arrivals made up 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul traffic last year in Texas, it said.
Texas leadership is working hard to recruit businesses to the Lone Star State, securing several major deals in 2021.
In November alone, Samsung announced it will build a $17 billion chip plant just outside of Austin and CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm based in San Francisco, announced it will expand its Texas footprint in Dallas and Richardson by adding nearly 500 new jobs and more than $13 million in capital investment over 13 years.
Texas Instruments also announced plans to begin construction of a new semiconductor plant in North Texas.
According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, Texas added the most residents of any state by raw numbers in 2021. Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the state gained an estimated 310,288 people, it said.
“The Texas economy is growing fast,” stated Kristina Ramos, U-Haul Company of South Austin president. “With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money.”
