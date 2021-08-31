DALLAS — The U.S. Postal Service’s unprecedented pilot offering for neighborhood businesses has added 34 North Texas sites.
The USPS Connect Local pilot launched on July 19 at seven Dallas and Houston sites and is now available at 385 Texas postal facility locations. More pilot locations will be added in the coming months as operational capabilities are refined.
One of the the new Connect Local offices is the Palestine Post Office at 1213 N. Link St. Palestine, TX serving zip codes 75801, 75802, 75803, 75882.
USPS Connect Local helps businesses and organizations provide local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at affordable rates. It is part of a broader USPS Connect program that is being piloted in stages to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for fast local and regional deliveries and returns.
The USPS Connect Local pilot allows business customers direct access to the Postal Service’s unmatched last-mile delivery network. Once business customers are enrolled in the program and agree to the program terms and conditions, they enter package information online, then bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations. In return, they get delivery rates that are usually only available to large-volume shippers.
“This is the first time in the history of the organization that we’ve piloted this type of process,” said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer and executive vice president. “We’re excited to offer affordable fast delivery options to help neighborhood businesses meet consumer needs and grow.”
USPS Connect is a major component of the organization’s 10-year Delivering for America plan and is expected to contribute to the plan’s goal of $24 billion in net revenue growth by offering direct access to the Postal Service’s delivery network.
It will also help businesses meet today’s e-commerce expectations. According to a recent report, 87 percent of consumers say the shipping experience directly impacts their decision to shop with a merchant again. Another recent report found half of consumers have purchased more from local retailers over the past six months, and experts expect this trend to continue.
How the USPS Connect Local pilot works:
For more information, business customers may call 855-MY-USPS-CONNECT (855-698-7772) between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday to Friday, email USPSConnect@usps.gov, or visit www.uspsconnect.com.
USPS Connect helps fulfill the Postal Service’s 246-year old mission to bind the nation together by facilitating local commerce. USPS is the only carrier that serves every address in every community in the country six, and often seven, days a week.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
U.S. Postal Service adds 34 North Texas sites to new local delivery pilot
- STAFF REPORTS
-
-
Trending Video
Obituaries
Services for Danny Boy Rodgers ,of Palestine are pending at Bailey & Foster. Mr. Rodgers passed away Sunday in Palestine.
Sammy Wade Ball Jr. was born May 16, 1966 in Bakersfield, CA. He died August 18, 2021 in Shreveport, LA. at age 55 from Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his father, Sammy Wade Ball Sr. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Angela Ball and his 3 children, Bernard, Christian, and Melissa…
Memorial services for Thomas Randall "Randy" Gibson age 59 of Palestine will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Bailey & Foster Chapel, Palestine. Chaplain J. Darryl Conner will be officiating. Mr. Gibson passed away at his residence Friday, August 20, 2021. He was born June …
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 infusion center open in Anderson County
- Texas extends pandemic benefits for families whose kids have lost access to free or reduced-price meals
- Elkhart actor takes role in new crime drama
- Rapid testing clinic opens at civic center
- Anderson County Sheriff tests positive
- Fate of our relics
- Trial date set for former Neches principal
- Community COVID update
- High school football: Elks upset Buffalo, 34-33
- County COVID numbers continue to rise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.