Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Houston, Cherokee and Anderson Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 12.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&