Rep. Jake Ellzey (TX-06) was named to the United States House Appropriations Committee Wednesday.
Texas's sixth congressional district of the United States House of Representatives is in an area that includes Cherokee, Ellis and Navarro counties to the south and southeast of the Dallas/Fort Worth area plus the southeast corner of Tarrant County.
The United States House Committee on Appropriations is a committee of the United States House of Representatives that is responsible for passing appropriation bills along with its Senate counterpart. The bills passed by the Appropriations Committee regulate expenditures of money by the government of the United States. As such, it is one of the most powerful committees, and its members are seen as influential.
Ellzey released the following statement after being selected to serve on the House Appropriations Committee for the 118th Congress:
"Over the last two years, we have seen fiscally irresponsible spending bills that have burdened the American people. As a result, we are 31 trillion dollars in debt, and we have a debt-to-GDP ratio of 123%, the highest since the end of WWII. In November, the American people voted for a change. But in December, House Democrats passed a 1.7 trillion-dollar spending bill and gave Republicans less than one day to read it. It’s time to return to regular order in the Appropriations process and end the era of rushed and reckless spending bills.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the House Appropriations Committee. While on this committee, I will be able to work with my fellow Republicans to restore fiscal sanity and accountability to funding the Federal Government.
“I'm fortunate that this committee will allow me to represent Texas' 6th district in determining how our tax dollars are spent and continue to work on behalf of the great people of Anderson, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Hill, Johnson, Navarro, and Tarrant counties.”
Rep. Kay Granger, Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, announced the Republican Steering Committee’s recommendations for new Republican Members who will serve on the Committee for the 118th Congress. The recommendations will now go before the Republican Conference to be ratified.
“Given the reckless spending we’ve seen over the past few years, our Committee’s work will be at the forefront of the national debate. Fortunately, we have assembled a strong team to fight for fiscal responsibility. Members on our Committee represent all aspects of the conference – politically and geographically. I am confident that our new Members, who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise with them, will provide valuable insight to the Committee.”
On March 2, 1865, the House of Representatives separated the appropriating and banking and currency duties from the Committee on Ways and Means, which was first established in 1789, and assigned them to two new committees - the Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Banking and Currency.
Until 1865, all "general" appropriations bills had been controlled in the House by the Committee on Ways and Means — also in charge of revenue measures and some other classes of substantive legislation.
On the Net: https://appropriations.house.gov
