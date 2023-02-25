The State Funeral for World War II organization, with roots in Central Texas, has been honored by having its history and accomplishments placed into the permanent record of the Congress of the United States by Jake Ellzey, Congressman for the sixth district of Texas.
In 1873, Congress decided that all the proceedings and debates of the House and the Senate be published in a publication called the Congressional Record. At the end of a session of Congress, the daily editions are compiled in bound volumes constituting the permanent edition.
Founded on Labor Day 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans had as its mission to convince Congress to hold a State Funeral for the Last Medal of Honor recipient from the Second World War, as a way to honor all 16 million who served in our armed forces from 1941-1945. This mission was fulfilled on July 14, 2022 when the flag draped coffin of Hershel "Woody" Williams was brought into the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell spoke. Later that day, over 1,000 people attended a second service at the National World War II Memorial, where the pastor of First Baptist Church,Corsicana, Texas, Dr. Danny Reeves spoke. Rabel McNutt, brother of Collin Street co-owner, Thomas McNutt, was joined by 7 Medal of Honor recipients in placing a wreath at the Freedom Wall.
A hero of the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, Woody made several trips to Central Texas, presenting a Medal of Honor Trophy that is passed annually to the winner of the Ennis vs Corsicana High School football game, and dedicating a Gold Star Monument on the lawn of the Navarro County courthouse. He struck up a lasting friendship with the Founding CEO of the Texas Veterans Parade, retired Navy Captain Joe Hill, as well as Bob and Bill McNutt, who's uncle and grandfather purchased the Collin Street Bakery in 1946.
Congressman Ellzey, a Navy Veteran who lives near Midlothian, said "On July 14, 2022 Woody once again made history be being the first enlisted man to ever be lain in honor in our nation's capitol. Even in death Woody served his country. " From the floor of the House of Representatives Ellzey went on to say. "In the 246 year history of our country, no enlisted man had ever lain in honor under the dome of our Capitol. On July 14, 2022 American history was changed for the better."
How did all this effort get started? The Congressman said "There are few things more powerful in this world that a child's idea. It all started in 2014 when 7 year old Rabel Josephine Mae McNutt attended her godfather, Walter Ehlers, funeral. Walter Ehlers, was a 1944 Medal of Honor recipient." Moved by what she saw, she turned to her father Bill McNutt and said "Daddy, lets get them to do a big funeral in Washington for Uncle Ehlers friends, just like they do for Presidents and Generals."
The idea quickly caught on nationwide, and State Chairman in all 50 states pressed their legislators to make this happen. Some key State Chairs included Charlie Sell of Tennessee, Richard Richard LaBrash of Missouri, Abe Abrahamson, Idaho, Carol Lalani and Barbara Skelton from Montana, Don Loeslie of Minnesota and Randy Edwards of Utah.
With its mission accomplished, what is in the future for the State Funeral Organization? Originally established as State Funeral for World War II Veterans, today the organization exits to convince Congress to pass legislation to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from Korea and another for the last MOH recipient from Vietnam, as a final salute to the 3.5 million who served in Korea and the 2.6 million who served in Vietnam.
Navarro County sent over 400 men to fight in Korea, including Donald Farmer, John Daniel Goins, Sr., Halsey M. Settle, David Earl Denbow, Jr. , Bobby Gene Hollingsworth, Frank M. Keathley, and General Jackson "Jack" Robinson.
Vietnam Veterans included many who made the ultimate sacrifice including
Ronald Michael Blue, Earnest Wayne Brown, Zane Christie, Benjamin Davis Grant, Autry Green, Martin Ronald Lynn and amuel Waymon McDaniel II. Former State Championships winning Corsicana High School football coach James Acree, served in Korea.
The Texas Veterans Parade Saturday April 22, 2023 will honor all Veterans who have served. Their website is www.TexasVeteransParade.org.
In closing his remarks, Congressman Ellzey stated "The courage, devotion, and faith that brought us through World War II's perils are exemplified by State Funeral for these America Heroes. "
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.