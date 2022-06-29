OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma shares concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government and can prosecute criminal offenses by non-Indians against Indians on reservation lands, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.
The 5-4 ruling overhauls more than a century of jurisdictional law dating back to frontier days that was designed to protect tribes from hostile state overreach by giving the federal government exclusive jurisdiction.
The decision, while praised by state officials, has been criticized by one tribal leader as going against precedent and Indian law.
Oklahoma successfully persuaded a majority of justices that tens of thousands of cases are going unprosecuted following the U.S. Supreme Court’s earlier McGirt ruling. The court’s July 2020 McGirt ruling found that about 43% of Oklahoma land remains Native American reservations.
Attorneys for the state had argued that nearly 2 million Oklahomans, the vast majority who are not Indian, now live on reservation land in Oklahoma’s Indian Country. While the state could previously prosecute non-Indian-on-non-Indian offenses on reservation land, it had been barred from prosecuting crimes committed by non-Indians on Indians.
Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta involved the case of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta who saw his 35-year prison sentence overturned following the McGirt decision. Castro-Huerta, who is not an Indian, had been convicted for neglecting his Native American stepchild while living on Cherokee Nation land. He has since pleaded guilty in federal court in exchange for a 7-year sentence. Castro-Huerta, who was in the country illegally, will then be removed from the United States.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the court’s opinion that the classification of eastern Oklahoma as Indian Country has “raised urgent questions about which government or governments have jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed there.”
He said Castro-Huerta effectively received a 28-year reduction in his sentence as a result of the federal plea deal, and said other defendants have received similar sentence reductions while others have gone free.
Kavanaugh said Oklahoma anticipated it wouldn’t be able to prosecute 18,000 cases every year. Federal and tribal governments would instead prosecute those.
“All of this has created a significant challenge for the federal government and for the people of Oklahoma,” he wrote.
He also wrote that Indian Country is part of the state, not separate from it, and because it is part of the state, under the U.S. Constitution, states have the jurisdiction to prosecute crimes within their territory unless preempted by federal law or tribal self-government. The principles of tribal self-government do not preempt state jurisdiction in the case, he said.
Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement that the U.S. Supreme Court stood up for the safety of Oklahomans of Native American heritage in eastern Oklahoma.
He said state prosecutors can again begin prosecuting crimes like they had been doing for 113 years.
“This decision significantly limits the impact of McGirt,” O’Connor said. “It vindicates my office’s years-long effort to protect all Oklahomans — Indians and non-Indians alike — from the lawlessness produced by the McGirt decision. While we still have a long road ahead of us to fix all of the harms our state has experienced as a consequence of McGirt, this is an important first step in restoring law and order in our great state.”
But in his dissent, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that more than 200 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court established a foundational rule that Native American tribes retained their sovereignty unless Congress ordained otherwise.
“Where this court once stood firm, today it wilts,” he said. “After the Cherokee’s exile to what became Oklahoma, the federal government promised the tribe that it would remain forever free from interference by state authorities.”
He said the promise meant only the tribe or the federal government could punish crimes by or against tribal members on tribal lands, and at various points, Oklahoma “has chafed” at this limitation and is now trying to “claim for itself the power” to try crimes within the Cherokee reservation.
“Where our predecessors refused to participate in one state’s unlawful power grab at the expense of the Cherokee, today’s court accedes to another’s,” Gorsuch wrote.
He said at the bidding of Oklahoma’s executive branch, the court unraveled lower-court decisions, defied Congress’s statutes requiring tribal consent and allowed “Oklahoma to intrude on a feature of tribal sovereignty recognized since the founding.”
“One can only hope the political branches and future courts will do their duty to honor this nation’s promises even as we have failed today to our own,” he said.
In a statement, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation principal chief, said that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal precedent and the basic principles of congressional authority and Indian law.
“While we are disappointed in this ruling, it does not diminish our commitment to meeting our public safety responsibilities and to protecting Oklahomans on our reservations and across the state,” Hoskin said. “Tribal and federal jurisdiction remain unchanged by this decision, but the need to work together on behalf of Oklahomans has never been more clear.”
He said the affirmation of the Cherokee Nation’s reservation and sovereignty also remains unchanged, and despite Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “lies and attacks,” the court ultimately refused to overturn the McGirt decision.
“As we enter a chapter of concurrent jurisdiction, tribes will continue to seek partnership and collaboration with state authorities while expanding our own justice systems,” Hoskin said. “We hope that with these legal questions behind us, Governor Stitt will finally lay his anti-tribal agenda to rest and come to the table to move forward with us – for the sake of Oklahomans and public safety.”
In a statement, Stitt, who is also a Cherokee citizen, called the ruling “a clear victory” for all four million Oklahomans and the rule of law and said he was “heartened” by the Supreme Court’s actions.
“Justice has been delayed and denied to thousands of Native victims in our state for no reason other than their race,” Stitt said. “Now Oklahoma law enforcement can help uphold and enforce the law equally as we have done for over a century.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
