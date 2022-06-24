AUSTIN — Texas officials on Friday were working to sort out just what the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion will mean for women in the state.
The state has a trigger law banning all abortions that goes into effect in 30 days, but others were arguing that pre-Roe v. Wade laws that are still on the books could mean abortion is banned immediately.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, sending decisions about abortion back to the states.
The ruling essentially overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a federal right to abortion. Instead, justices said that no such right is explicitly written into the U.S. Constitution and therefore is not explicitly protected. The decision stayed in line with the opinion that was leaked in early May.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion read.
Texas has been at the forefront of abortion challenges in recent years, most notably with a couple of laws passed last year.
The most prominent was the Heartbeat Act, also referred to as Senate Bill 8, that went into effect Sept. 1. The law bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy before many people know they are pregnant. It also enables private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or helps anyone receive one - an enforcement mechanism that allows the law to skirt judicial review.
The enforcement mechanisms were challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court, but justices ruled to uphold most of the law, prompting other states such as Idaho and Oklahoma to pass similar laws.
A second piece of legislation passed in Texas last year made it a felony to provide abortion-inducing medication after seven weeks of pregnancy. It also required medication to be dispensed by a doctor in person, making it a crime to send pills via mail.
But Friday’s ruling will allow Texas to restrict abortion access completely, due to the state’s trigger law that passed last summer.
In 30 days, all abortions — including in instances of rape or incest — will become illegal in Texas. The law also makes it a felony crime for doctors to perform the procedure with a sentence of life in prison and a $100,000 fine.
However, some pro-life advocates argue that abortion restrictions will be enacted immediately, as the state has pre-Roe laws still on the books. Those laws state that it is a crime to perform an abortion or “furnish the means for procuring an abortion,” except in the instance of saving the life of the pregnant person. These are punishable by two to five years in prison.
While legal challenges are almost certain, some Texas pro-choice advocates argue that once the U.S. Supreme Court enacted Roe, any past laws prior were made null and void.
Rebecca Parma, senior legislative associate with Texas Right to Life, said one of the reasons her organization was not pushing for the trigger law last legislative session was because it knew these pre-Roe laws were on the books, but should the pre-Roe laws be considered unenforceable again, the trigger law would take their place.
“The idea behind (the trigger law) was just to reaffirm and clarify that there's no mistaking that in Texas when Roe v. Wade is overturned, we want abortion prohibited in our state,” Parma said.
Written by Justice Samuel Alito, justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett also joined in Friday's opinion, and Chief Justice John Roberts filed an opinion concurring with the judgment. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.
The 213-page document maintained the stance that the Constitution does not make express reference to the right to an abortion. The court also stated that the right to obtain an abortion is not rooted in the nation’s history and traditions, and therefore it is not a component of “ordered liberty.”
“In interpreting what is meant by ‘liberty,’ the court must guard against the natural human tendency to confuse what the Fourteenth Amendment protects with the Court’s own ardent views about the liberty that Americans should enjoy,” it read. “For this reason, the court has been ‘reluctant’ to recognize rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution.”
Alito also concluded that the right to an abortion is not part of a broader entrenched right that is supported by other precedents, and an attempt to justify abortion through appeals to a broader right to autonomy proved to be “too much.”
In this ruling, SCOTUS returned the decision of abortion rights back to the states, adding that the nation’s historical understanding of ordered liberty “does not prevent the people’s elected representatives from deciding how abortion should be regulated.”
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito wrote. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
In a dissenting opinion, Sotomayor supported the long-standing precedent of Roe, stating that it and the subsequent abortion case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, affirmed that the Constitution safeguards a woman’s right to decide for herself whether to bear a child. She added the court struck a balance in the two cases between morality and a woman’s right.
“Today, the Court discards that balance,” she wrote.
“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” she said. “Yesterday, the Constitution guaranteed that a woman confronted with an unplanned pregnancy could (within reasonable limits) make her own decision about whether to bear a child … As of today, this court holds, a state can always force a woman to give birth, prohibiting even the earliest abortions.”
