The departure of key managers in city government has accelerated under City Manager Leslie Cloer, who was named interim city manager in May of last year. In August, she was promoted to city manager.
During her 10-month tenure, Palestine has lost six top managers: Police Chief Andy Harvey, Economic Development Director Gayle Cooper, Finance Director Jim Mahoney, Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Phillips, and two public works directors – Tim Perry and Rob Thames.
During the two years prior, the city lost only two top managers: Ron Stutes and Steve Groom. Both were terminated.
Opinions differ on whether Cloer sparked the exodus; they also differ on whether those departures were good or bad for the city.
When Cooper resigned in September, she said Cloer was driving out the city's talent.
“I love Palestine, and I still believe in its potential,” Cooper told the Herald-Press Monday. “But Leslie [Cloer] runs the city like a dictatorship – like she owns the city.
“I supported Leslie [Cloer] for the interim-city manager position; that was a mistake.”
Cooper said Cloer was a good human-resources director – but that experience did not translate into city management, a position in which Cloer had no prior experience.
Mayor Steve Presley has staunchly defended Cloer.
“She didn't run anyone off,” Presley told the Herald-Press. “She gives her senior staff leeway to handle problems, but she expects results.”
Presley attributes the exodus of managers partly to Cloer's higher standards.
“She demands very high-quality work,” he said. “She allows you to do it your way, but if that doesn't work, she expects you to do it her way. Some people can't work that way.
“Taxpayers deserve results from their city employees. If you give her a chance, Leslie Cloer will produce those results.”
In an interview with the Herald-Press, Cloer defended her record.
“People leave for personal reasons,” she said. “I can't force someone to work for the city. It's my job to fill those positions with the best candidate, whether it be an internal or external hire.”
Some management departures appear unrelated to Cloer.
City Finance Director Jim Mahoney became the latest upper-level manager to leave after tendering his resignation last month. Cloer had worked closely with Mahoney, but he came under fire from city council members for not communicating with the public.
That wasn't the case with former Public Works Director Tim Perry, who resigned in July, after 32 years with the city. He took a similar position with Athens' public works department the day he retired.
Perry's replacement, interim Director Rob Thames, retired only a month later.
Former Police Andy Harvey resigned in October, without having lined up another job. He is now a police chief of Ennis, a similar sized city 75 miles northwest of Palestine.
