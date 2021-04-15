Union Pacific Railroad met with staff Thursday and told them they have 60 days until the Palestine location closes June 14, according to longtime employee Brad Henry.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
A federal judge ruled Feb. 3 that Union Pacific Railroad is no longer bound to its 149-year-old contract with the City of Palestine and Anderson County.
County officials called the move a blow to local railroad workers and the local economy, effectively gutting the future of the railroad jobs in the area.
Through the original 1872 contract, Union Pacific agreed to establish a railroad hub in Palestine with offices, machine shops and roundhouses. The contract also stipulated that Union Pacific will retain a facility and certain number of employees in Palestine – currently set at 65. In return, the city agreed to raise $150,000 in bonds for the railroad.
United States Federal Judge for the Eastern District of Texas Jeremy Kernodle denied the city of Palestine’s motion to dismiss Feb. 3.
Anderson County Judge Robert D. Johnston said the city would file a letter of rehearing in response and, if denied, it would then file an appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
In November 2019, Union Pacific filed suit in federal court to scrap its 1872 contract with the city.
The federal courts ordered Union Pacific and the City of Palestine to find a mediator by April 2020 to negotiate a compromise between the two sides.
Harris Lohmeyer, who retired from Union Pacific in 2015, said one of his affidavits was used in the latest appeal.
“I was more versed on the city contract than a lot of people,” he said. “It’s been to the Fifth Circuit Court twice, but the last time they ruled in favor of the city and county was the ‘70s.”
Lohmeyer said he estimates a total of five or six million dollars are at stake in job loss and economic impact.
“It will mostly affect those who are a few years from retirement,” he said.
Lohmeyer described the original “handshake deal,” which brought the railroads to Palestine.
“They had an agreement which has been tested in court,” he said. “We gave them land grants and housing, it was supposed to be a perpetual agreement. Everyone who lives in Palestine is joined to the railroad somehow. Either they or someone in their family worked there at some time or another. People are turning over in their graves over this.”
State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) said, while he was disappointed with the federal judge’s ruling, he is confident that Anderson County and the City of Palestine will continue to fight for workers.
“My office continues to stand ready to assist in any way possible,” he said. “Union Pacific needs to do the right thing, and stop bullying small town America.”
Elizabeth Graham, Media Contact for Union Pacific, provided the following statement on behalf of the railroad:
“Union Pacific agrees with the decision, which found that the 1954 agreement between Union Pacific, the City of Palestine, and Anderson County cannot be enforced because it prevents us from changing our operation and the way we serve our customers. This decision will allow us to continue improving efficiencies to meet our customer needs throughout Texas and in this community.”
The city filed documents with the court trying to stop Union Pacific from pulling out its car shop and administrative offices from Palestine based on the original agreement that had been modified several times over the years, the last being in 1954.
Union Pacific argued that the agreement was in violation of federal law and could not be enforced. The court has agreed with the railroad and ruled the city does not have the right to stop them.
The city sued Union Pacific in 1977 and the court enforced the 1872 agreement that Union Pacific agreed to locate and establish and forever maintain its general offices, machine shops and roundhouses in Palestine.
It was also based on an agreement between the railroad and Palestine from 1954 Federal Bankruptcy court where the railroad asked for bankruptcy protection and was obligated to agree to keep 4.5% of all its employees in certain job classifications, and no longer required to maintain its general offices, shops and roundhouse in Palestine.
At present, Union Pacific must employ 0.52% of its office and shop employees in Palestine, which according to the 1954 Agreement, includes the following classifications: executives, officials, and staff assistants; professional, clerical, and general; maintenance of equipment and stores; transportation, other than train, engine and yard; and transportation, yardmasters, switch tenders, and hostlers.
In the current lawsuit, the city does not assert that Union Pacific has breached the 1954 Agreement. Instead, Union Pacific alleges that the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995 preempts the 1954 Agreement and asked the court to void its obligations to Palestine.
Under this system, federal law supersedes conflicting state laws. Thus, any state law that conflicts with the Constitution or a federal law is preempted, or without effect.
Based on the plain language of the ICCTA, the Court determined that the 1954 Agreement between the city and the railroad is expressly preempted.
"This provision means that laws having the effect of managing or governing rail transportation will be expressly preempted," stated the ruling.
The Court stated that state law can be preempted if it has the effect of unreasonably burdening or interfering with rail transportation and determined that Union Pacific presented substantial, undisputed evidence that effect.
“By requiring the railroad perpetually to maintain office and shop employees in Palestine, despite the railroad's need to adapt in a competitive and rapidly changing market, the agreement substantially interferes with and burdens Union Pacific's facilities related to the movement of passengers or property," stated the ruling.
Stuart Whitaker contributed to this report.
