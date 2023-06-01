United Way of East/Central Texas is hosting its annual food packaging event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3 at Palestine Junior High School.
Volunteers are needed and welcome to join the event as United Way looks to match last year's record of 50,000 meals packaged for area food banks.
Spearheaded by United Way of East/Central Texas Vice President Heather Giles, the annual event has grown in importance over the years due to the increasing cost of living, which has forced more and more families to seek assistance from local food banks. The 50,000 meals packaged last year represented a 30% increase over output from previous years and is the goal once again for 2023.
"We will have 15 lines set up with 10 to 12 people working as an assembly line," said United Way of East/Central Texas Secretary Melissa McGlaun. "Our goal is 50,000 meals again this year, and it all happens in just a couple of hours."
Once the food is packaged it will all be loaded into trucks to transport to area food banks. All of the food, donated by several area businesses, organizations, churches and individuals, will be distributed locally to help area families.
"It is really an amazing event," McGlaun said. "It's difficult to put into words, but there is a real sense of fun and camaraderie at this event, and you leave with a positive feeling, knowing you've made a difference in the community."
For more information message United Way of East/Central Texas on Facebook or email ectxunitedway@yahoo.com.
