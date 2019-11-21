The East Central Texas United Way needs help stocking the food pantries in our community for its Pack the Pantry event.
“When you’re out shopping for your own holiday meals, the United Way hopes you’ll keep the less fortunate in mind and pick up a few items to share through our Pack the Pantry Food Drive,” Tarah Thompson, director of the East Central Texas United Way, told the Herald-Press. “Pantries are low in the winter. Children are out of school over the holidays and don’t have access to free and reduced-priced meals from the school cafeteria for breakfast and lunch. These families need our help.”
This event will run through mid-to-late-January.
All donations will help Anderson County families get through the holidays, as well as stock up for the winter.
Needed items include canned goods, especially meat, as well as vegetables and soups.
Peanut butter, shelf-stable milk, kid-friendly microwave meals, granola/oatmeal/cereal, pantry snacks, and bathroom tissue.
“Bathroom tissue is not covered by food stamps and is a luxury item for some families,” said Thompson.
Donations will be taken to our local food pantries – First Resource Center, Palestine Community Food Pantry, the Multi-Cultural Center, and Hope Station – and distributed by them to those in need.
The United Way is looking for multiple partners to help spread awareness, including businesses, non-profits, churches, and schools.
“We already have several businesses on board,” Thompson said. “Some businesses are offering incentives for people who donate. The YMCA, for example, offers a free class pass.”
Partner drop-off locations include First Baptist Church, Norwood Heights, the YMCA, Trinity Valley Community College, and the Herald-Press at 519 Elm St.
If your organization, church, or business would like to serve as a donation drop-off, or make a monetary donation, contact Tarah Thompson at 903-727-8798.
