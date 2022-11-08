The United Way of East/Central Texas will once again host a night to remember full of music, food and good times. The Dueling Piano Gala will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Senior Activity Center in Palestine, 200 N Church St. in Palestine.
The United Way is on a mission to improve education, help people achieve financial stability and promote a healthy lifestyle throughout the community. The United Way looks to achieve this mission by collaborating with community partners, identifying and creating awareness for human service needs and raising and distributing funds to prioritize service programs. Thanks to people who support United Way of East/Central Texas, donor dollars are invested in 12 local partner agencies.
Dueling Pianos is not simply a source of music during dinner. It is an extremely entertaining event that engages the audience in a back and forth joust between talented and entertaining musicians.
“The entertainment is amazing,” said Amanda Stevens, Executive Director of the United Way of East/Central Texas. “We have the same people returning from last year, and it's like no other event held here. Everyone who attended last year raved about how much fun they had.”
Everyone is invited to enjoy dinner, drinks and support a great cause while jazz piano artists duel it out on stage.
Tickets are now available at Commercial Bank of Texas. The cost for the fundraiser is $75 per person. Sponsorship packages and tables are available at various levels and costs as well.
For more information call 870-944-0704 or email unitedwaypalestinetx@yahoo.com.
