Roughly 100 volunteers packed a record 50,000 meals to fight local hunger for United Way of East Central Texas Saturday at Palestine Toyota.
Volunteers packed 30% more meal kits than at last year’s event. Local businesses also raised the bar by donating $19,000 to purchase items, which included more than 8,000 pounds of bulk food and supplies used to prepare meal kits for hungry families.
After meals were packed, volunteers loaded hundreds of boxes containing thousands of meals onto trucks from area food banks.
Hope Station, the First Resource Center and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church were some of the organizations picking up boxes.
United Way Director Amanda Stevens said that 30% more meals are needed this year because the cost of living has almost doubled the number of people visiting food banks recently.
“We’re seeing a greater need with inflation and the price of food going up,” Stevens said.
Stevens joined the United Way in December and Saturday’s packing event was her first, but she’s already seeing differences over prior events.
“This year we’ve had more donations from our community than we’ve had before,” Stevens said. “I’m really just overwhelmed. We have doubled what was donated last year.”
Employees and members of many of the contributing organizations volunteered including, Palestine Regional Medical Center, Prosperity Bank, Austin Bank, Commercial Bank of East Texas, Altrusa, Landmark Realty, Southside Baptist Church, Palestine Heat & Air, Hope Station, First Resource Center, CarMart, Chick-Fil-A, the Palestine Fire Department and Scout Troop 440.
Palestine Toyota donated the use of their showroom and Palestine Independent School District lent dozens of portable tables.
Each meal kit feeds a family of four with the addition of water and heat. Half the packages contain a mixture of rice and beans while the other half contains a vegetable soup mix with rice.
Stevens said she tested the meals at home and found it easy to add meats such as chicken or sausage to make them more filling.
“I like the taste of these,” Stevens said. “I made them for my family and they like them.”
This year United Way contracted with Meals of Hope, a nonprofit based in Naples, Fla., for supplies and support.
Leon Sporrer, event coordinator for Meals of Hope, flew from Iowa to lead the event. Sporrer has led packaging events for 15 years. He said the Palestine event showed unusual community spirit, such as groups of volunteers representing different organizations and use of the car dealership showroom.
“This is the first time I’ve seen the firefighters at an event like this,” he said.
Working with eight volunteers from Altrusa, Laure Bruner said her organization volunteers to package meals every year.
“It gives us a way to give back to the community and help those who need it the most,” she said.
Stevens said she is grateful for the donors and volunteers who made the event possible and encouraged others to volunteer at future events.
“It takes just two hours of your day to make somebody else’s day great,” she said. “We have a lot of good people in this town.”
