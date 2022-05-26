The United Way of East/Central Texas’ annual summer food packing event is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4 at the Palestine Toyota. Volunteers are still needed to help pack the 50,000 meals to be distributed across East Texas.
The food packing event, began in 2016 by former United Way director and current board member Mary Raum, is meant to provide families and their children with easier access to meals, especially in the summer months when kids don't have access to school meals.
Food is purchased from a food company by donations from local businesses and then packaged by volunteers into meals to be dispersed to the community by local churches, food banks and non-profits.
Meals this year will include beans and rice, chicken rice and vegetable soup in quantities large enough to feed a family.
"This has been a great year for us, one of the best ones," said Amanda Stevens, United Way of East/Central Texas Director.
Event volunteers can expect a fun-filled two hours Saturday morning with music played by a DJ and donuts and drinks provided.
T-shirts will be for sale for $15 to $17.
Anyone interested in volunteering needs to show up by 10 a.m. Saturday, at Palestine Toyota, 2728 TX-256 Loop, or sign up in advance by filling out an application on United Way of East/Central Texas's Facebook page or website at http://www.unitedwayofeastcentraltexas.org. V
olunteer hours at the event count toward students' community service hours for next semester.
