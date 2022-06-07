University Academy celebrated their graduates with a senior march and a reverse graduation Tuesday. After parading past two rows of the school’s 12 lower classes, the small class of nine students stood behind their empty laundry baskets as friends, family members, teachers and students deposited items for use in college.
Roughly 200 younger students lined up in two long rows outside to give high-fives to the graduates as they paraded in between. Next the graduates lined up along the driveway to welcome small gifts such as notebooks, pens, backpacks, toothpaste and other useful items.
The occasion became a joyous one as seniors smiled and welcomed the gifts and hugs.
Graduate Taron Gleason said he was surprised by the event’s joyous tone.
“I didn’t expect the overall joy in the community and our school,” Gleason said. “It’s very nice to see everyone in one spot.”
Gleason said he enjoyed attending a small school because it allowed “personal connection” with his class.
“We’ve gotten to know our teachers really well,” he said.
Gleason plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler and study computer science or economics.
McKenna Bowman, who is planning to attend Texas A&M University and major in biomedical sciences, also said she enjoyed the event.
“I’m very appreciative to all our parents and teachers who made our graduation enjoyable and very special,” Bowman said.
Gleason’s Computing of Palestine gave all the graduates a Samsung Chromebook at an end-of-year party held Friday at Basket Kase.
