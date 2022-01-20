Larry Richmond has been playing chess from a young age but said he is proud his own students can beat him at his favorite game. However, he said he’s even more proud that chess has become University Academy students’ favorite after school club and wants to encourage local schools to start their own clubs and hold competitions.
Richmond started a chess club with a handful of fourth grade students at the University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy in Palestine when he started teaching math there seven years ago. The first two groups are now juniors and seniors in high school whose skills have grown as much as they have.
“We have a couple of kids who are almost as good as I am,” Richmond said. “They beat me as much as I beat them.”
The club has also recently surged in popularity, drawing up to 40 students every Friday after school for 90 minutes. In other words, almost 20% of the school’s roughly 200 students are voluntarily staying after school on Friday afternoons to play a board game that’s more than 1,200 years old.
Long regarded as a mathematical game, chess encourages players to think logically, solve problems, and recognize patterns and spatial relationships. Richmond said that playing chess helps students develop academic and lifelong skills.
“It really is a great metaphor for life because it involves studying, putting in some effort and learning from your mistakes,” Richmond said. “There are many studies out there that indicate that performance in chess is positively correlated to performance in not only math but reading as well.”
First grade student Jesse Green, who enjoys playing chess at home with family members and practicing it with apps on an iPad, described the game as “challenging.”
“You get to see how the other players play and see how good they are,” Green said, explaining why he likes playing the game.
Yet the club’s recent explosion in growth is still somewhat puzzling. One reason may be that students are eager to return to after-school activities that were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Another cause for the club’s current popularity may be the Netflix television series, The Queen’s Gambit, which features chess as a metaphor for the main character’s internal struggles. About half the chess club members are girls.
Another reason may be the influence from older students. On Friday afternoons, Richmond and a few high school students visit the first and second-grade classrooms to introduce the game and guide the younger players.
Regardless of the cause, however, Richmond said he thinks many other students can enjoy the game, too. Nathan Allen, a former UA math teacher who now teaches at Elkhart Middle School, recently started a chess club there.
“My goal is to branch it out in East Texas, and maybe we can have tournaments against each other,” Richmond said. “It’s just such a great game. I hope we can grow it beyond our school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.