AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments next week regarding a university’s authority to revoke degrees of former students long after they have left the university.
The court will hear two cases conciliated into one oral argument hearing on Tuesday that puts into question whether a university can rescind an awarded degree following an investigation.
In the first case, the University of Texas at Austin twice attempted to rescind Suvi Orr’s doctoral degree in organic chemistry, which she received in 2008. After receiving the degree, allegations arose that she used false data to support her dissertation. Orr said she misread the data, chalking it up to human error rather than an intentional attempt to mislead. She added that the dissertation stands even with the removal of the data.
In a second, similar case, Texas State University is attempting to rescind a Ph.D. from K.E., who received the degree in biology in 2011. K.E. appeared before the dissertation committee with her doctoral advisor’s endorsement and was awarded the degree. Shortly after receiving her Ph.D., K.E.’s advisor said they came to believe that she manipulated data used in her dissertation and later accused K.E. of using falsified research data, documents state.
In both cases, each university argues that it has the authority to revoke any awarded degree if it is later found that it was awarded under false pretenses. In doing so, schools are able to “protect their reputations and the value of degrees conferred upon their students.”
An Austin-based Third Court of Appeals disagreed. In 2017, the court ruled that under the state education code, universities are not explicitly authorized to rescind a degree.
The universities said other courts have previously ruled differently.
“Courts across the country uniformly have concluded that universities enjoy degree revocation power as part of their broad authority over academics and student discipline,” court documents state.
Come Tuesday, state justices will grapple with the question on whether schools hold such authority, particularly after so much time has passed. If so, they will also determine what is the proper setting.
Both students also argued that their respective universities attempted to rescind their degrees without due process, as investigations and decisions were held solely within their university’s walls.
Orr and K.E.'s attorneys said that since they are now private citizens and their degrees are personal property, the case must go before the traditional court system.
The state’s highest court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
