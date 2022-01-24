AUSTIN — Breakdowns in child care are costing the Texas economy an estimated $9.39 billion a year, according to a recent report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Texas is a thriving, business-friendly state, adding 50,000 jobs in December and boasting more than 13 million jobs, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. People are rapidly moving to the state to fill them, but insufficient child care —further exacerbated by the pandemic — to support the growth is having a grave impact on the state’s economy.
“As the population increases, finding and affording child care will become an even larger issue for parents that are eager to enter the workforce,” the chamber’s report said. “Without suitable child care options, many Texans will be forced to exit the workforce, which has negative financial impacts on their household and limits the talent pool available to businesses in an already competitive labor environment.”
The breakdowns in child care are twofold: first in affordable, accessible care and second, in the industry workforce itself.
In the report, the chamber — partnered with Early Matters and the Texas Chamber of Business and Industry — found an estimated $1.80 billion is lost annually through tax revenue due to child care issues. This is because as families earn less, they spend less impacting sales taxes. They are also less likely to invest in property, reducing the property tax base.
In addition, absences and turnover cost Texas employers an estimated $7.5 billion per year with 7% of respondents saying they left their job because of child care issues.
“Before the COVID-19 public health crisis, access to affordable, quality child care was hard to come by for working parents trying to enter, re-enter, or stay in the workforce,” the report said. “The pandemic exacerbated the existing issues in America’s child care system and created an impossible situation for parents, employers, and child care providers.”
A separate report by the Council for a Strong America found that nearly half of Texans live in child care “deserts.” And the lack of reliable child care for working parents of young children, up to age 3, costs the state about $4.9 billion annually, it said.
The report said that if Texas wants to continue to strengthen its economy — now the ninth largest economy in the world — it needs to fix its child care crisis.
“When families do not have the child care they need, parents’ work productivity falls, resulting in costs to parents, their employers, and, ultimately, taxpayers,” the report said
Affordable child care across the U.S. is a known issue.
Several reports have found that annual costs of child care in Texas can equal or even surpass the cost of a public college education.
The Biden Administration has attempted to address this in its Build Back Better plan which is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate due to disagreements on the contents of the bill with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Should the $1.75 trillion bill pass in its current form, middle-class families would pay no more than 7% of their income on child care, per White House documents. It would also help states expand access to high-quality, affordable child care to about 20 million children per year — covering 9 out of 10 families across the country with young children, it said.
According to an analysis by the First Five Years Fund — a bipartisan advocacy group — under the Build Back Better plan, the average Texas family would pay $876 in annual child care costs, down from $10,306.
Child care costs are most crippling to low- and medium-income families. While many low-income families currently qualify for federal aid through the Child Care and Development Block Grant, few receive it.
Analysis by the Center for Law and Policy found that one in eight — or about 12% — children actually receive aid. In Texas, about 1.5 million children qualified but only about 7.5% of them were helped, it said.
David Feigen, early childhood policy associate at Texans Care for Children, said the care plan that Congress is working on will give parents more options, slash child care costs so Texans can afford to go to work, and help child care providers who are trying to keep their doors open.
"The report shows that if we want Texans to be able to go to work and grow the economy, then policymakers need to roll up their sleeves and ensure parents have options for affordable, high-quality child care,” Feigen said. “If centers keep closing down and parents keep having to pay more for child care than tuition at UT-Austin, then a lot of Texans will be locked out of the workforce or they’ll go broke paying for child care.“
And while the industry was already struggling to keep up with demand prior to 2020, the pandemic exacerbated its issues.
In a 2021 report by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, 86% of Texas child care centers said they are experiencing a staffing shortage with 47% of respondents saying it is more difficult to recruit and retain qualified educators compared to before the pandemic.
In reflecting on their own time in the field, about 47% of respondents inclusive of all settings, said they were considering leaving their program or closing their family child care within the next year, with another 12% saying maybe they would close.
The biggest reason centers are struggling to fill positions, they say, is low wages.
The median hourly pay for child care teachers in the U.S. is about $12. In Texas, the average rate is $10.98 per hour.
Albert Wat, senior policy director for Alliance for Early Success, said child care is a labor intensive job, one that often leads to burnout, but their role in keeping afloat an economy is essential.
The Committee for Economic Development found that Texas child care providers bring in a revenue of $3.64 billion with an estimated $5.04 billion in spillover or related productivity in other industry sectors, according to a 2019 report.
“Child care and early education workforce is the workforce behind the workforce,” Wat said. “In other words, without this workforce, it's really hard for parents to go to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.