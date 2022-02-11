District 1 Palestine City Council member Larissa Loveless handed in her resignation Wednesday, Feb. 9, effective immediately.
“I appreciate my constituents support, and the confidence they have placed in me, as I have served District 1, however, it is in my best interest, as well as the city’s for me to resign from my position,” Loveless said.
Loveless, who is the current Mayor Pro Tem, ran unopposed in 2018 for the District 1 council seat previously held by Will Brule. Her term would have expired in May.
She said her resignation will be officially presented to the city council during its meeting Monday, Feb. 14. At that time, the council will then name a new Mayor Pro Tem.
“Mayor Pro Tem Loveless' resignation caught me off guard,” said Teresa Herrera, Palestine City Manager. “We will miss her, as she brought a wealth of knowledge and a voice of reason to our meetings. I have learned a lot from working with Mrs. Loveless over the years. We wish her the best and will continue to work with her through the school district.”
According to Herrera, per the city’s bylaws, the council can only make on appointment between elections. Since they recently appointed Krissy Clark to the District 5 positions, the District 1 position will remain open until the city’s May election.
Positions on the ballot for the May election include District 1, District 3 and District 5.
As of mid-day Friday, Sean Conner was the lone candidate for Loveless’ seat.
Conner, a Palestine-native, is a 2001 graduate of Palestine High School and has a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University. He is currently vice president and principal associate for J.F. Fontaine Associates Inc. He is also a volunteer soccer coach through the YMCA and also serves as precinct chair for the Anderson County Republican Party.
State Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) is endorsing Conner for the District 1 council seat.
“I am grateful to Larissa for her commitment to our community and her years of service,” Harris said. “While we are sorry to see her go. I am excited to endorse my friend and community leader Sean Conner as he seeks election to the council. I know his commitment to this community will benefit all of us who call Palestine home.”
Harris continued, “Sean is a quiet professional who already gives generously of his time to our community as a volunteer. As a business leader, father and husband, Sean has the experience and dedication needed to help lead Palestine forward. That’s why I’m asking you to join me in supporting Sean Conner for Palestine City Council.”
As of Friday, Incumbent Vickey L. Chivers was the only candidate signed up for District 3 and Incumbent Krissy Clark and Jason H. Chapman were the candidates listed for District 5.
The filing deadline for the city election is Friday, Feb. 18. The election is set for Saturday, May 7.
