Heather Oliver

An Elkhart student, who went missing early Tuesday morning, has been found safe.

Heather Oliver, 12, of Grapeland, was found by Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

She was located in a field behind Oak Grove Church in Grapeland, approximately 3-to-4-miles from her home.

Oliver, a student at Elkhart Independent School District, was reported missing early Tuesday morning, after last being seen at her home, off of FM 1272 in Grapeland, at 4 a.m. Tuesday. 

