An Elkhart student, who went missing early Tuesday morning, has been found safe.
Heather Oliver, 12, of Grapeland, was found by Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
She was located in a field behind Oak Grove Church in Grapeland, approximately 3-to-4-miles from her home.
Oliver, a student at Elkhart Independent School District, was reported missing early Tuesday morning, after last being seen at her home, off of FM 1272 in Grapeland, at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
