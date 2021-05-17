The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Superintendent Randy Snider during the executive session of its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night.
Snider’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2021.
The board approved the hiring of Marvin Thompson as interim superintendent, also during the closed portion of the meeting. Thompson will help the board in their search for a new superintendent.
"I feel like I can build on the positives already here," Thompson said.
Randy and his wife, Kimberlyn Snider, principal of Neches Elementary have drawn community criticism in recent months after Kimberlyn was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony, and five counts of official oppression after an investigation of a sexual assault of a child in January. These charges are in correlation with a sexual assault of a child investigation conducted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in September 2020.
Kimberlyn turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Monday, Feb. 22 to extend Snider’s contract, after her husband, Randy decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.
Kimberlyn is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against Snider since Jan. 1 and that she’s under review by the agency’s Educator Investigation Division.
Thompson said he would have to evaluate the situation before making any decisions.
Thompson served as superintendent at Westwood ISD for 21 years and as an interim superintendent at Oakwood ISD.
