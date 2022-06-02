Funeral service for Easter Mae Kennard, 87, of Crockett, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Crockett. Viewing will be held on Fri., June 3 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Crockett from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sat., June 4 at Bethel Baptist Church in Crockett at 10 a.m. wit…