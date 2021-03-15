One person has died following a plane crash Saturday, March 6 in Anderson County.
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the death Friday, March 12.
No other new details on the crash were given.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a plane crash at around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Gum Creek Ranch.
There were two people on board, both seriously injured and transported to local hospitals.
According to Elizabeth Isham Cory, a public affairs specialist with the Office of Communications for the Federal Aviation Administration, it was a single-engine Beechcraft BE35 that crashed at at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, March 6 in a field four miles southwest of Palestine.
The crash is under investigation by the FAA. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
Cory said these investigations take a year or more to complete.
Jeff Jeffcoat, a member of the Friends and Pilots of Palestine Municipal Airport Facebook group, reported on social media the victims were not local and did not fly out of the Palestine airport.
