The Palestine Police and Fire Departments responded to a major fire at the old Comet School Supply facility on Tile Factory Road Thursday night.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, the fire was reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday at 2015 Tile Factory Road. Multiple units from the Palestine Fire Department were dispatched to the fire, along with other local volunteer fire departments who provided mutual aid.
According to a press release from the city of Palestine, the Palestine Fire Department was assisted by 84 East, Elkhart, Palestine-Southside, Tennessee Colony, Tucker and Westside who each provided personnel and apparatus. In addition, MKS Services provided a water tanker.
The Palestine Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control in the area to keep fire personnel safe.
The fire was brought under control at approximately 4 a.m., however PFD was still on the scene putting out hotspots at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Chris Litten co-owns the warehouse with a partner under the name of Red Oak Partners. Litten said he and a partner had sunk their retirement savings into the building and had leased the space to two different businesses.
The warehouse, which is one large facility made up of several connected buildings, was full of home furnishings like mattresses, couches, televisions and other pieces of furniture.
Litten said the facility as insured.
Harcrow said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
