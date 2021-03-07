A single-engine plane crashed Saturday in a field in Anderson County, leaving two passengers seriously inured.
According to Texas DPS Sgt. Sara Warren, troopers responded to the scene around 1:50 p.m. March 6, in the 5000 block of FM 1990 at Gum Creek Ranch.
Warren said two people were on board, both injured and transported to local hospitals.
Jeff Jeffcoat posted a message to the Friends and Pilots of Palestine Municipal Airport Facebook group telling members the victims were not local.
“Just wanted to let everyone know that the plane that went down in Anderson County is not from our airport,” he stated. “All of our folks are accounted for and safe.”
Warren said the investigation will be handed over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.
