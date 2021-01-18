A Palestine man is in jail following a domestic violence shooting Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Pierce Hancock, 23, of Palestine, has been booked into the Anderson County Jail and charged with the first degree felony of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon-Date/Family/Household after shooting his girlfriend.
“I want to commend the Officers for their bravery and quick response,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous situations we face. Fortunately the officers were able to quickly make an arrest and get the victim medical attention.”
According to Harcrow, officers from the Palestine Police Department received a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday that a female had been shot and was being held in a bedroom by her boyfriend at a home in the 300 block of Chestnut St.
When officers entered the home, they heard yelling coming from behind a locked bedroom door. Officers made entry into the room where they found the suspect and victim.
Hancock was taken into custody without incident. His bond has not yet been set.
The victim was found to have a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported by EMS to the emergency room for treatment. She is currently in stable condition.
The weapon used in this incident has been recovered.
