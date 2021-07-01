A robbery at the Palestine Kroger on Thursday is now part of an ongoing investigation into multiple robberies at area Kroger stores.
The Palestine police responded Thursday morning just after 10:30 a.m. to a robbery at Kroger in Palestine. There are now two more stores involved—the Longview Kroger and the Marshall Kroger, according to Chief Mark Harcrow.
Harcrow said that the Palestine Police Department is working with agencies in both cities to identify the suspect and that they believe the other robberies occurred after the Palestine robbery.
On July 1, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Kroger at 325 E. Spring St.
Officers arrived on scene and were advised that a white or Hispanic male came into the store and approached the customer service desk. The suspect slid a handwritten note to the clerk which said to give him all the money or he would start shooting. The clerk gave the suspect approximately $1600 in cash.
The suspect exited the store and ran towards Mallard Street.
The suspect was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants and a black mask.
Officers reviewed surveillance video of the area and found a possible suspect vehicle, a gray, four-door Pontiac sedan with black wheels. On the video, the vehicle was seen traveling northbound, the wrong way, on Mallard Street. It turned onto Avenue A.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254 or Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.