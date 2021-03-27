Update at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert Saturday morning for a suspect still at large after a State Trooper was shot Friday night along Highway 84 near Mexia in Limestone County.
DPS confirmed the Trooper was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco and is currently listed in critical condition.
Suspect DeArthur Pinson, 37, is described as a black male, six feet tall, 220 pounds, last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. He also may have facial hair. He was last seen at 5:50 p.m. Friday March 26 near Hwy 84 and FM 480 in Coolidge.
Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts.
DPS issues Blue Alerts for people who have killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.