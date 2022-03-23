Storms tore through Texas Monday night, leaving heavy damage in nearby Houston County.
According to Josh Lichter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Houston, an EF 2 tornado touched down with a track that was 19 miles long with winds up to 125 miles per hour. He said its largest width while on the ground it measured 200 yards wide, which is approximately two football fields.
The tornado began at 10:10 p.m. Monday night eight miles north-northeast of Midway and ended at 10:30 p.m. two miles north-northwest of Crockett.
The NWS said three were seriously injured when a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.
Storm chasers with Vortex Chasing captured a twister on film southwest of Crockett.
On Wednesday, Heath Murff, Houston County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator the county was still working to assess the damages in Austonio and Crockett.
Murff confirmed that 10 residents were taken to area hospitals following the storm. He said, of the 10, three were in critical condition and one was on life support. No fatalities were reported as of Wednesday morning.
Murff said 25 homes and up to 40 structures in the county were damaged by the storm. He said that the community had really come together to help and that almost all displaced families had been taken in by friends, families or neighbors.
On the north side of Loop 304 in Crockett, the Valero gas station and the businesses next to it, including the Rustic Market, located on Hwy 19/287, next to Norma Lane, were destroyed.
Nine homes behind the gas station were damaged or destroyed.
A home on County Road 1515 was also leveled.
There were downed trees and power lines throughout the area and a cell tower toppled over, completely blocking passage on CR 2022.
As of midnight Tuesday, Houston County Electric Cooperative had reports of more than 5,600 outages, with 4,530 of those in Houston County.
Other than some down trees, limbs and power outages, Anderson County fared OK through Monday's storms.
The National Weather Service also confined tornadoes in Snook, Madisonville, East Brazos County and East Burleson County on Monday night.
Gov. Greg Abbott held a briefing at the Crockett Civic Center Tuesday eventing to discuss the state’s response to the severe weather in Houston County where some 72 people took shelter on Monday night.
“The state of Texas is going to stay working shoulder-to-shoulder with Houston County every step of the way, all the way through,” Abbott said.
Abbott included Houston County in his disaster declaration which include Bastrop, Cass, Cooke, Grayson, Guadalupe, Jack, Madison, Marion, Montague, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Williamson and Wise. He said this declaration will help accelerate the recovery process.
Abbott shared ways to report property damage to the state in the wake of the storms at damage.tdem.texas.gov. He said this is important to report so the state may receive federal emergency aid.
He also commended all first responders in Houston County, many of which he said are volunteers who came together to help their community.
“This is a community when disaster strikes, people come together,” Abbott said. “That is on display once again and will continue to be on display.”
Abbott was joined by several local officials including Houston County Judge Jim Lovell, Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher, Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith and Fire Chief Jason Frizzell.
Murff said the county is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Red Cross to help storm victims with property damage.
Murff said while clothing and other items were not yet needed, however, monetary donations to help victims can be made to Houston County Share, a social service and welfare organization located at 207 S 8th St. in Crockett. For more information, call Share at 936-544-5600.
