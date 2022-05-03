AUSTIN — A draft U.S. Supreme Court decision on access to abortion was leaked Monday evening, sending shockwaves throughout the country. Texas Democratic leaders were quick to condemn the draft opinion.
“Every woman deserves the freedom to make their own decisions about their body, health care and future,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke said in a Tweet. “It’s never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion.”
He added that if elected governor in November, he would ensure that all women have the ability to make their own health care decisions “each and every time.”The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, calls Roe “exceptionally weak” adding that “there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion.” While only a draft, it does signal the likely end to Roe as five of the six Republican appointed justices voted to overturn the long-standing precedent.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The document is a response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a Mississippi abortion case that went before the court in December.
Should it come to fruition, it would be particularly impactful in Texas which passed a trigger law — under House Bill 1280 — last summer. The law would go into affect 30 days after SCOTUS’ final ruling against Roe and would make performing an abortion a felony with a life in prison sentence and fines up to $100,000. The law only makes an exception when performing an abortion saves the life of the pregnant person or if they risk “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”
State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, said that politicians should “leave all pregnancy-related care to patients and their doctors.”
“All Texans deserve the freedom to make their own health care decision,” she said.
Other state Democratic leaders urged Texans to take their anger to the polls.
Celia Israel, former Democratic state representative and Austin mayoral candidate, said women and allies “must vote like hell this fall.”
The Democratic Party of Texas, joined with 52 other Democratic State Parties, said they are "heartbroken, but not surprised."
"Abortion bans are not favored by a majority of Americans, and they never will be," they said in a statement. "It is important now, more than ever, that we protect and exercise those right that remain in state — our First Amendment rights to associate and to vote representatives into office who will stand firm and protect their constituents from the threats and whims of conservatives."
Texas abortion advocates used the opportunity to remind residents that the document is a draft, and while disheartening, does not yet eliminate the right to an abortion. They added that abortions are still legal and in Texas, in accordance with Senate Bill 8, can still occur until a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy.
“The SCOTUS opinion is a leaked draft and not official,” La Frontera Fund, an abortion fund based in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, said in a statement. “Abortion funds are still helping people access abortions.”
AVOW, a Texas-based nonprofit advocating for abortion rights, said it will continue to fight to win back abortion rights at the state level.
AVOW Executive Director Aimee Arrambide also highlighted the impact such a decision will have on marginalized communities.
“We want to remind people that abortion is still legal in most of the country, but tonight’s leaked opinion proves what abortion advocates in red states already knew: the state of abortion access is about to get worse before it gets better,” Arrambide said. “We need to be clear in naming what these decisions are rooted in — white supremacy — and who will be impacted the most when the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — it will be Black, Indigenous, people of color, disabled folks, trans people, minors and low-income communities.”
Arrambide also warned on what this decision could mean for other established precedents.
"Most importantly, we need solidarity from other movements – if past decisions have shown us anything it is that the issue of abortion is a testing ground for the kind of rogue and cruel legislation they intend to pass on other issues. If 50 years of precedent means nothing for abortion rights, it also means they’re coming for voting, racial, housing, and environmental rights to name a few," Arrambide said.
National Democratic leaders have also commented on the draft opinion.
President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday that Americans must remember that the draft is not an official decision. He added that should the draft opinion be solidified, he will work to codify pro-choice legislatively.
“If the court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nation's elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November,” he said.
In D.C, Democrats for Life Executive Director Kristen Day also urged people to await the official decision.
The organization believes that all life should be protected and is in favor of ending abortion access. However, they also believe it is the role of the government to help support all families by providing social safeguards.
Day told CNHI News that the biggest issues she sees in the anti-abortion movement is the lack of support for moms leading them to choose abortion because they do not see another option. Instead there needs to be a greater emphasis on removing health care and support barriers that help women reach full term pregnancies.
“The time to overturn Roe is long past due, but we should not be celebrating just yet,” Day said in a statement. “We have an incredible amount of work ahead to ensure that we protect women and children in a post-Roe world.”
While pro-choice advocates expressed anger and frustration, pro-life advocates cheered on the sentiments of the draft.
“I think the right outcome is to overturn Roe versus Wade. Roe vs. Wade was wrong the day it was decided. It was seven unelected lawyers who declared to the American people that the voters no longer have the right to make decision about abortions,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the news is a “very good sign.”
Paxton’s office also went before SCOTUS on its own abortion case in November. That case, Whole Women's Health v. Jackson, was ruled in favor in Texas allowing its law – Senate Bill 8 – to remain in place. The law bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. It also enables private people to sue anyone who performs an abortion or helps anyone receive one.
Oklahoma passed a similar law last week.
“I hope that SCOTUS returns the question of abortion where it belongs: the States,” Paxton said following the news.
Monday, May 2, 2022 10:49 p.m.
Editor's Note: The report below was posted late Monday by Eleanor Klibanoff and Karen Brooks Harper of The Texas Tribune.
According to a draft opinion obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, and let states set their own restrictions on the procedure.
If this draft reflects the final decision of the Court, expected this summer, it would virtually eliminate abortion access in Texas. Last year, the Legislature passed a so-called “trigger law” that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, making performing abortion a felony.
The law would make an exception only to save the life of the pregnant patient or if they risk “substantial impairment of major bodily function.” Doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 if they perform abortions in violation of the law.
It’s unclear how closely the court's final ruling will hew to the draft opinion, the publication of which is unprecedented in the history of the court.
The case before the U.S. Supreme Court centers on a ban in Mississippi on abortions after 15 weeks. Since the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, the court has consistently struck down bans on abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus could likely survive outside the womb, usually seen as 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. The 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld Roe v. Wade and ruled that states could not impose restrictions that created an “undue burden” on pregnant people seeking an abortion.
But with this Mississippi case, the court and its new conservative majority agreed to reconsider the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. While some court watchers predicted that they might uphold the 15-week ban but leave aspects of the precedent in place, this draft opinion indicates they intend to eviscerate both Roe and Casey.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the draft obtained by Politico reads. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
This draft does not change anything about the legal status of abortion in Texas at this moment. The state has banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy through a unique civil enforcement mechanism that has, so far, withstood judicial review.
Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, which operates four clinics in Texas, said they have been providing abortions up to that six-week mark since the Texas law went into effect Sept. 1, and they will keep providing abortions as long as it’s legal. She said it’s critical for people to realize that this is not a final ruling.
“When news like this comes out, it confuses people and scares people, and I think there are people who will read these stories and think that abortion is already illegal,” said Hagstrom Miller. “I think it’s important for us to speak to these people and let them know this isn’t final, and at least for now we can still offer them the care they deserve.”
Abortion opponents in Texas are cautiously optimistic about the release of this draft ruling. Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas Alliance for Life, said it’s “encouraging,” but he’s still holding his breath.
“We’ve been burnt before,” said Pojman, “I’m waiting to see the final opinion.”
In 1992, then-Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative, had indicated that he was going to vote with the majority of the court to overturn Roe in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Then he changed his mind, and the court voted to uphold the ruling.
“Assuming the draft is legitimate, I’m reminding myself that this is far from the court’s final opinion,” Pojman said. “So it’s encouraging, but it is not definitive in my mind at all."
John Seago, legislative director for Texas Right to Life, said the fight is “not done yet.”
“This was was probably leaked to put pressure on the justices, to cause backlash that would possibly make them take a step back from this categorical victory for the pro-life side,” he said. “That’s what we’re concerned about, and [we] won’t fully celebrate until we see the final opinion actually released.”
University of Texas law professor Liz Sepper also cautioned against certainty in the wake of the leak, reiterating that this draft, dated Feb. 10, may not reflect the current or final opinion of the court. But based on the oral arguments of the case in December, she said it wasn’t surprising to see several of the justices endorsing this full-throated rejection of Roe v. Wade.
“This would effectively end abortion access in much of the United States, at least in people’s home states,” she said. “For people in the southern states and the Midwest, it would mean a very long-distance to travel to access abortion.”
More than half of all states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. According to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion advocacy research group, that would mean the average Texan would have to drive 525 miles, each way, to obtain an abortion.
Sepper said politicians on both sides of the aisle will be closely watching the response to this draft as they prepare to respond to this summer's ruling.
Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis said she hopes Democrats, who have been struggling in the polls, capitalize on the outrage that this draft will likely generate.
“Our rage is going to do us absolutely no good if we don’t put our votes behind it,” she added. “And if Democrats cannot use that to their advantage in this election cycle, something’s broken.”
Abby Livingston contributed to this story.
