UPDATE: Texas wildfire efforts ongoing; fire 50% contained

GODLEY, Texas — Three more days at least, Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore predicted Monday morning in discussing the ongoing wildfire near Godley.
Containment, as of about 4 p.m. Monday, had increased to 50% over 1,400 acres for what has been dubbed the Double Back Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
"Crew will work until 8 p.m.," Moore said, "and then transition to night shift. Overnight there will be a strike team of engines mopping up and continuing containment line."
The containment line held well throughout the day, he said. Crews plan to work 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, as well as four dozers and three strike teams of five engines per strike team.
"I anticipate we will continue containment and mop up efforts through at least Wednesday night," he said. "Could be longer."
Firefighters had managed to contain only 25% of the fire as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire at that time had burned 1,100 acres.
“Forward progression of the fire has slowed due to nightfall,” Forest Service officials said Sunday night. “Firefighters will be on scene throughout the night bulldozing containment lines and attacking active fire on the flanks.”
Although the fire is now contained, Forest Service officials said the danger of spreading remains.
“Unfortunately, wildfire conditions remain very high to extreme across all North Texas through the week,” officials said. “Fire behavior may increase tomorrow and residents in and around the fire should continue to stay updated on the latest information from officials.”
The good news, Moore said, is that no injuries have been reported and property damage has been minimal.
“Two outbuildings, two barns, were lost and seven residences were threatened but firefighters managed to hold the fire off,” Moore said.
The cause of the fire, which began shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, remains to be determined, Moore said.
Moore on Monday reported that 25 fire engines are on scene with firefighters from throughout the county as well as Bosque, Erath, Hood, Parker and Somervell counties on hand.
Two helicopters and four scooper planes responded to the blaze, Moore said, as well as one plane from New Mexico to drop flame retardant on the fire.
Johnson County Emergency Support Services Director Randal Goodwin said he and his crew of volunteers plan to remain onsite throughout the fire.
JCESS volunteers provide food, water, first aid and other services to firefighters and rescue workers during large scale fire and other emergency situations.
“We’re hoping today isn’t as crazy as yesterday but you never know and we’re going to be here to help either way,” Goodwin said.
The fire mixed with Texas’ August heat presents daunting challenges, Goodwin added.
“It’s just brutal the regular summer heat anyway,” Goodwin said. “Add to the fact of that the firefighters are all in their protective gear out there carrying around 40 to 50 pounds of extra weight in the 100 degree weather then standing next to a fire. Things were so busy yesterday that they had a hard time getting off the line to cool off and rehab. But we got them in with the misting fans, cooling vests, got them fed and full of Gatorade. They were hot and miserable but fortunately none of them fell out or had any injuries.”
Goodwin credited AMR for maintaining an ambulance at the site and Pecan Plantation’s rehab center for helping out as well.
“The residents of Godley really impressed me,” Goodwin said. “We called out for food and before that even got here all these people from Godley started showing up with food to help out, which was really cool to see. Just overwhelming to see that kind of turnout and support.”
Goodwin tipped his hat to the Godley Fire Department as well.
“Can’t say enough good things about them,” Goodwin said. “Their command structure was in place right away. They knew right away that they needed to call out for mutual aid and, trust me, I’ve been on big fires elsewhere where the command structure wasn’t so great.
“It makes a huge difference. Waiting 20, 30 minutes to call for help and this fire could’ve been to Cresson or Tarrant County by that time.”
Despite being hot, worn out and losing a $2,500 awning on one of their trucks to Sunday’s wind, JCESS volunteers remain happy to be on scene and determined to help, Goodwin said.
“It’s been a mess and miserable for everyone,” Goodwin said. “The firefighters are just tired and beat, and this could go on the whole week. But that’s the great thing about our firefighters around here. They pile in and when they get worn out they pile in even deeper.”
Cleburne Councilman Blake Jones agreed.
“Everything I saw out there yesterday was very professionally run,” Jones said. “We saw the Godley community come together really well in support of the firefighters. It’s a bad one, but everybody’s working to help.”
Jones and Cleburne Councilman Blake Jones delivered water and ice to the Godley Fire Department.
“I saw a Facebook post that they were running low so Blake and I wanted to help out,” Weathers said. “I really have to thank Texas Best Smokehouse because they gave us 24 bags of ice and seven cases of water.”
Jones said he and Weathers were not able to get close enough to see the fire.
“We just went to the Godley Fire Department because that’s the staging area,” Jones said. “What I saw though was just a lot of activity, a lot of people volunteering to help and it looked like they were getting overrun with donations, which is a good thing. I saw a lot of people helping out, what you would expect a small town to do.”
