The Texas Department of Public Safety has released further details on the shooting of Trooper Chad Walker Friday night in Limestone County. The search for his shooter, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., continues and a Blue Alert has been activated.
According to DPS Regional Director Todd H. Snyder, Walker stopped to assist a stranded driver around 7:45 p.m. on FM Road 2848 near the intersection of US Highway 84, approximately five miles west of Mexia in Limestone County.
Walker was traveling southwest on FM 2848 when he saw a disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder. He pulled up behind the vehicle, but before he could come to a stop, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, emerged from the driver’s seat armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield, shooting him in the head and abdomen.
Pinson returned to his vehicle, retrieved a black backpack and ran away.
Trooper Walker was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he remains in stable but critical condition.
Trooper Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old daughters, and a two-month-old daughter. Victim & Employee Support Services Counselors and a DPS Chaplain are with the Walker family.
“Please keep Trooper Walker and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time,” Snyder stated.
The extensive search for Pinson continues and a Blue Alert has been activated. DPS issues Blue Alerts for people who have killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
The suspect is described as a Black man, six feet tall, 220 pounds, last seen wearing glasses, a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. He also may have facial hair. He was last seen at 5:50 p.m. Friday March 26 near Hwy 84 and FM 480 in Coolidge.
Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation with support from other local, state, and federal partners.
