AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday directing Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to return apprehended undocumented immigrants to the Texas-Mexico border.
Abbott said the order will help deter immigrants illegally crossing the border, causing distress to border communities. The immigrants will be dropped off on the U.S. side of the border, not the Mexico side, his office confirmed.
"I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities," Abbott said in a statement. "As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those challenges caused by the Biden Administration."
Abbott blamed the Biden Administration for this “unprecedented action” by the state, saying President Joe Biden’s failure to secure the border has emboldened migrants and cartels to move people and drugs across the border illegally.
Abbott added that Texas law enforcement officials detained 5,000 migrants over the Fourth of July weekend.
The move is the latest in a series by Abbott focused on border security. Texas continues to bus or fly migrants who have been cleared by border patrol to Washington, D.C. As of June 28, nearly 3,000 migrants have voluntarily made their way to the nation's capital via the program.
Abbott said the purpose of the busing program is to remove migrants from border communities, which he said are overrun. Buses have only left from Del Rio and Eagle Pass, state officials confirmed. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond for comment on how this new executive order will return apprehended migrants to those communities.
In April, Abbott also temporarily directed border enforcement to inspect every truck prior to entering the U.S. The move caused a backlog causing food to spoil and the Texas economy to lose an estimated $4.2 billion.
“President Biden’s failure to protect our border has necessitated action by the state of Texas to ensure public safety and to defend against violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Abbott said.
Abbott’s move blurs the lines on state versus federal authority on immigration. Current Supreme Court precedent says states cannot carry out immigration enforcement. But Abbott said because the federal government has not acted in good faith to control the influx of migrants, Texas has to take it upon itself.
However, authorizing state law enforcement to deport migrants could expose agents to significant legal risk, the American Immigration Council said in a statement.
AIC Policy Director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick said while state law enforcement officials themselves would not be deporting immigrants, the order allows officials to take immigrants into custody on the suspicion of violating the federal law and handing them over to Customs and Border Protection.
State law enforcement officials cannot enforce federal immigration-enforcement laws unless expressly authorized by the federal government, Reichlin-Melnick said.
“As a result, even taking migrants in custody on that legal theory could expose state law enforcement officials to legal liability,” he said.
Reichlin-Melnick added: “Given the lack of legal authority, Abbott’s efforts are a transparent attempt to whip up anti-immigrant sentiment. The executive order is a threat to Latinos and immigrants across the country. It sows distrust and destabilizes the very communities Abbott purports to represent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.