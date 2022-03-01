In Anderson County just over 6,000 voted in the March 1 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections, which makes up roughly 22% of registered voters.
Based on Tuesday's voter totals, there will be a run-off between incumbent Robert Johnston and Carey G. Mckinney for Anderson County Judge. There will also be a run-off election for Commissioner Pct. 4 between incumbent Joey Hill and Berry Bedre.
Pending voter totals from other counties in the district, there may be a run-off race between Dan Scarbrough and Stanley Sokolowski for Judge of the 87th District Court, held currently by the Honorable Debra Oakes Evans.
Here are the unofficial returns from Tuesday night:
Republican Primary contested races
County Judge
Robert Johnston - 2227
Carey G. McKinney - 3275
Jon Watson – 1224
County Court at Law Judge
Jeff Doran - 4751
Brenda Johnston - 1901
County Treasurer
Tara Lambright Holliday - 4342
Jake Odom - 1746
Justice of the Peace Pct 2
Tammy Lightfoot - 653
Steve Quick - 309
District Judge, 87th Judicial District
Dan Scarbrough - 1474
Stanley Sokolowski - 1382
Brian Walsh - 843
Amy Thomas Ward - 466
County Commissioner Pct 4
Eddie Baker - 464
Barry R. Bedre - 511
Joey Hill - 716
Chad Lee - 73
Mike Taylor - 114
Democratic Primary contested races
Justice of the Peace Pct 2
Linda Bostick Ray - 76
Karen D. Taylor - 273
Unopposed Races
Criminal District Attorney
Allyson Mitchell – 5072
District Clerk
Teresia Perry Coker – 5058
Justice of Peace Pct 1
Gary D. Thomas – 1395
Commissioner Pct. 2
Rashad Q. Mims I – 348
District Judge, 369th
Michael Davis – 4987
County Clerk
Mark Staples - 5220
Justice of the Peace Pct 4
James W. Westley – 1422
(REP) Justice of the Peace Pct 4
Kathleen Caston – 149
Commissioner Pct 2
Davis Braun – 778
County Surveyor
Gene Russel – 4922
Republican County Chair
Travis Higginbotham – 4884
Democratic County Chair
Tracy Torma - 702
Republican Ballot Propositions
Proposition 1
For – 5968
Against – 282
Proposition 2
For – 4831
Against – 1324
Proposition 3
For – 5840
Against – 536
Proposition 4
For – 5946
Against – 371
Proposition 5
For – 5513
Against – 735
Proposition 6
For - 5194
Against – 955
Proposition 7
For – 6234
Against – 137
Proposition 8
For – 6063
Against – 285
Proposition 9
For – 5593
Against – 743
Proposition 10
For – 5979
Against - 318
All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed.
