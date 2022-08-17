A Palestine father and son were arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges after an investigation revealed several animals in their care living in poor conditions.
According to Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow, while removing the animals, officers saw what they believed to be cocaine and additional pieces of drug paraphernalia on the hood of the truck in which the father and son were living.
Dennis L Cox Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than a gram; possession of marijuana, less than two ounces; and possession of drug paraphernalia. His son, Dakota L. Cox, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than a gram; tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana, less than two ounces; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harcrow said the father and son admitted to the possession of drugs.
Harcrow said at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Palestine Animal Control received a report there were several dogs in crates with no food or water outside a home in the 100 block of Pillar St.
Officers, and members of Animal Control went to the address and found additional animals inside the home living in what they described as “awful conditions.”
Harcrow said the home did not have water or electricity and the owners, father and son, were living in their truck parked in the carport.
The owners initially agreed to surrender eight of the 12 animals. Due to the animals’ living conditions, officers informed the owners that they were going to obtain a warrant to seize the remaining dogs. The owners cooperated with the officers and surrendered all the animals.
The animals were then transported to BARC Humane Society.
The Palestine Police Department received held from PPD Animal Control and Code Enforcement to remove the dozens of animals Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional animal cruelty charges are pending.
