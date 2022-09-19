The body of missing Athens resident Rock Stanley, 75, was found over the weekend on the Mount Charleston Peak Trail in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went missing while hiking alone Aug. 23.
The Red Rock Search and Rescue ground team discovered his remains around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 1,200 feet southeast of Lee Peak, just off of the Charleston Loop Trail.
Red Rock Search and Rescue Commander Craig McVeay said Stanley was found using a private helicopter and the crew located him by the yellow jacket he was last seen wearing.
Another crew and helicopter were dispatched from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to recover Stanley's remains. According to the LVPD, a coroner made a positive identification Monday, Sept. 19.
The LVPD said there was no evidence of foul play.
Red Rock Search and Rescue reported Stanley missing in a social media post, and said the Marine Corp. veteran was last seen after starting a hike on his own in the same manner as trips he had taken for almost 30 years with friends alongside.
His family reported to the agency he was lost and gave them a layout of the route he was planning to take prior to his hike. After he went missing, searches were conducted on foot and in the air and Facebook groups were formed to help share tips to find him.
Stanley and his wife, Karen, are Athens residents.
Local residents remembered him as their high school math teacher or coach. Stanley taught Algebra I & II and coached baseball at Grapeland High School from 1994 to 1998.
Grapeland Superintendent Don Jackson said he had the opportunity to work with Stanley at two different school districts over the years. He remembered Stanley as a no-nonsense teacher and coach with intense determination, who expected his students and athletes to excel.
“I believe Rock Stanley enjoyed life and what he did,” Jackson said. “He was well-disciplined and well-liked.”
Former student Geoffrey Bowdoin, Assistant Superintendent for Leon Independent School District, also said he has fond memories of Stanley.
“I was in his Algebra II class and he was my baseball coach for three years,” Bowdoin said. “He was a very smart man. Although he was very intense, he was a kind, giving person that would do anything for anyone. As a coach he held his players accountable and had a very competitive spirit. He didn’t like to lose and he instilled that in us as players. I have a lot of fond memories of Coach Stanley. He will be missed.
