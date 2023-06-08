A Cayuga man is recuperating after a ranching accident hospitalized him Saturday.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, just after 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3 deputies and EMS were dispatched to the report of a man being run over by a trailer on ACR 475.
Flores said deputies were told by the driver that he was backing up his cattle trailer and his adult son was helping him. The man said his son, who has vision problems, stepped into a ‘wrong area’ and was backed over.
On Saturday, Flores said the victim, who was “conscious, but could have serious injuries,” was flown by lifeflight to an area hospital.
Flores said the man was still hospitalized as of Monday. The victim suffered several broken bones that had required surgery, along with rib fractures and a punctured lung, and may require more surgery in the future.
