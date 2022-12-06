Christopher Gibbs is the newly elected Palestine City Councilmember for District 6. Gibbs won Tuesday’s runoff election with 67.333% of the votes over Langdon Elliott’s 32.667%.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to the citizens of District 6 for putting the trust and confidence in me to serve you,” Gibbs said. “Your voice is heard and I look forward to many more conversations and relationship building.”
Gibbs, an employee of Vulcraft - a Division of Nucor, is a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Officer. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with Cum Laude honors from the University of North Texas. He has lived in Palestine since 2020.
According to the city, Gibbs had a total of 101 votes to Elliott’s 49.
“Thanks also to Langdon and his family for being of strong character and willing to serve our community,” Gibbs said. “I greatly respect your valuable input and example as a city leader, servant and, most importantly, a father and husband.”
In the November special election, Elliott was the frontrunner receiving 37.01% of the vote, Gibbs received 31.82 % and Mary Cox received 31.17%, resulting in the runoff between Elliott and Gibbs.
For more information visit www.cityofpalestinetx.com or call 903-731-8400.
