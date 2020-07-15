Tuesday came to a tragic end for three teens in Grapeland; with one dead, one hospitalized and one arrested in a drug-related incident.
Deputies Larenzo Simpson and Gene Osborn, with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person on PR 6263 in the Grapeland/Elkhart area Tuesday afternoon.
The officers found David Dunn, 17 of Grapeland deceased and Jaylen Reed, 18 of Palestine, suffering from what they believed to be a drug-related issue at the residence of Dylan Duhon, 19, on Rockhill Road in Grapeland.
Reed was taken by helicopter to a Tyler hospital. His condition is unknown at press time.
Duhon was arrested on two felony and one misdemeanor charge. He was booked into the Houston County Jail late Tuesday evening.
According to the arrest affidavit, Duhon called 911 when he arrived home and found two of his friends, Dunn and Reed, unresponsive.
The affidavit states that Duhon gave officers “consent to check the residence for any type of drugs or narcotics that may have contributed” to the incident.
During a search of the residence, officers located a brown paper bag filled with approximately 69 grams of marijuana, approximately 160 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax) and approximately 10 grams of Hydrocodone pills.
The affidavit states that Duhon denied the drugs belonged to him, however, since he is the renter and considered to be in “care, custody, control and management of the residence” when the drugs were found he was arrested for the possession of the illegal substances.
An autopsy has been ordered for Dunn.
Law enforcement does not believe there was any foul play involved at this time.
This case is still under investigation.
Duhon's bail was set at a total amount of $11,500. He was bailed out before noon on Wednesday.
As in all cases, Dylan Duhon is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
