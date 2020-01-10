Grapeland Independent School District Superintendent Don Jackson said Friday the school followed district protocol in addressing a student who threatened to harm him or herself and the school this week.
School officials suspended the student Thursday, and declined to release details about the student or the incident. Law enforcement officers, as a safety precaution, will remain at the school all day.
“I’m not going to speculate on how serious the student was with their threat,” Jackson said. “We treat everything as if it's serious. ... We followed the steps we have in place to the letter and they worked.”
The student made the threat in a conversation with other students through the SnapChat App on a cell phone, Jackson said. A student in that chat brought the conversation to the attention of Jackson and asked him to look into it.
“I’m very proud of this student for coming forward and alerting us,” Jackson said. “This allowed me to get the ball rolling quickly on how to intervene.”
Jackson said officials had visited the student and parents at home, and that the student who made the threat had been suspended.
On Friday morning, students at Grapeland Jr. High and High School were greeted by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s office as they arrived on campus.
Jackson said school officials immediately contacted law enforcement for further assistance.
“I’m very thankful for our law enforcement, for the commitment and collaboration in this situation,” he said.
At 7:30 a.m. on Friday, parents and guardians of students at Grapeland Jr. High and High School received a pre-recorded message from Jackson that stated a student had made threats.
The incident remains under investigation; no charges have been filed.
