There will be three highly contested run-off elections in Anderson County this May based on Tuesday’s election results.
After topping their races Tuesday, this May, incumbent Robert Johnston and Carey G. Mckinney will square off for the position of Anderson County Judge. And incumbent Joey Hill and Barry Bedre will battle it out for Commissioner Pct. 4.
While Dan Scarbrough and Stanley Sokolowski were the top two voter picks in Anderson County for four candidates for Judge of the 87th District Court, held currently by Debra Oakes Evans, Amy Thomas Ward carried the votes in Freestone, Leon and Limestone counties. Ward and Scarbrough will face off in the May run-off.
A primary run-off election date has been scheduled for May 24 and the General Election is set for Nov. 8.
All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed by the Anderson County Commissioners Court.
Just over 6,000 voted in Anderson County for the March 1 Democratic and Republican Primary Elections, which makes up roughly 22% of registered voters.
Here are the unofficial returns for Anderson County from Tuesday night:
Republican Primary contested races
County Judge
Robert Johnston - 2227
Carey G. McKinney - 3275
Jon Watson – 1224
County Court at Law Judge
Jeff Doran - 4751
Brenda Johnston - 1901
County Treasurer
Tara Lambright Holliday - 4342
Jake Odom - 1746
Justice of the Peace Pct 2
Tammy Lightfoot - 653
Steve Quick - 309
District Judge, 87th Judicial District
Dan Scarbrough - 1474
Stanley Sokolowski - 1382
Brian Walsh - 843
Amy Thomas Ward - 466
County Commissioner Pct 4
Eddie Baker - 464
Barry R. Bedre - 511
Joey Hill - 716
Chad Lee - 73
Mike Taylor - 114
Democratic Primary contested races
Justice of the Peace Pct 2
Linda Bostick Ray - 76
Karen D. Taylor - 273
Unopposed Races
Criminal District Attorney
Allyson Mitchell – 5072
District Clerk
Teresia Perry Coker – 5058
Justice of Peace Pct 1
Gary D. Thomas – 1395
Commissioner Pct. 2
Rashad Q. Mims I – 348
District Judge, 369th
Michael Davis – 4987
County Clerk
Mark Staples - 5220
Justice of the Peace Pct 4
James W. Westley – 1422
(REP) Justice of the Peace Pct 4
Kathleen Caston – 149
Commissioner Pct 2
Davis Braun – 778
County Surveyor
Gene Russel – 4922
Republican County Chair
Travis Higginbotham – 4884
Democratic County Chair
Tracy Torma - 702
Republican Ballot Propositions
Proposition 1
For – 5968
Against – 282
Proposition 2
For – 4831
Against – 1324
Proposition 3
For – 5840
Against – 536
Proposition 4
For – 5946
Against – 371
Proposition 5
For – 5513
Against – 735
Proposition 6
For - 5194
Against – 955
Proposition 7
For – 6234
Against – 137
Proposition 8
For – 6063
Against – 285
Proposition 9
For – 5593
Against – 743
Proposition 10
For – 5979
Against - 318
All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.