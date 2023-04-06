Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Houston, Anderson, Trinity and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 745 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...From late Friday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning and continue rising to a crest of 16.7 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 11/01/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&