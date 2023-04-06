A Palestine woman who went missing overnight, has been found safe and reconnected with family.
Joy Edwards, 65, was found safe in Buffalo Thursday afternoon, after she was last seen walking near her home in the 1800 block of South Sycamore in Palestine around 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. She has been reconnected with family members in Buffalo.
Thursday morning, Chief Mark Harcrow said a man encountered Edwards walking near FM 322 in Anderson County and she told him she needed a ride. The man dropped Edwards off at a gas station in Buffalo Wednesday night. Harcrow said the store’s surveillance cameras showed that she was there.
Harcrow said they were notified around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that Edwards had been located at a power plant facility in Buffalo. She was checked out by EMS and then reunited with family.
Edwards was found sometime Thursday afternoon. The Silver Alert issued for Edwards has been cancelled.
