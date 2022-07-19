AUSTIN — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez called on Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to investigate those state law enforcement officers present at the Uvalde massacre after a report proved they did not act fast enough.
The Texas House special committee into the Uvalde shooting issued a preliminary report Sunday highlighting “multiple systemic failures” across several law enforcement agencies.
Only after the report — and 55 days after the tragedy — has the Texas Department of Public Safety announced it will conduct its own internal investigation into their officers’ response, Gutierrez pointed out.
With this, Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said he is asking the Texas Senate to conduct oversight of DPS’s investigation to ensure accuracy.
“We owe the families of Uvalde nothing short of complete honesty and accountability,” Gutierrez said in his letter. “To date, we have failed these families and my constituents are demanding a full accounting of the horrors of that day.”
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo and the Uvalde Police Department have taken much of the blame for the tragedy that unfolded that day. However, nearly 400 officers arrived on scene, including members of the DPS, the United States Border Patrol, the San Antonio Police Department SWAT team and 20 other agencies.
Even so, it took more than 370 law enforcement officers and 70 minutes before the 18-year-old gunman was killed.
Released bodycam footage also shows that officers were informed that victims remained alive in the classroom almost 40 minutes into the standoff, yet did not breach the classroom door for another half hour.
“It is our obligation as the Texas Senate to seek accountability from DPS and its public employees and officials,” Gutierrez said. “It is our duty to ensure that the families receive answers and that every Texan never has to worry about this kind of public safety failure ever again.”
Of the total 376 responding law enforcement officers, 149 belonged to Border Patrol and 91 to DPS, the report said.
Specifically, Gutierrez requested the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice review DPS’ internal investigation “to ensure that it has thoroughly and aggressively reviewed the actions of its employees.”
“Yesterday, every Texan woke up to the reality that the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting was plagued with systemic failures,” Gutierrez said in a statement. “We owe it to the Uvalde families to give them full answers. And, we owe every Texan a future in which they are safe and secure from this kind of horrific mass gun violence.”
DPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.