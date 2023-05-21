Five Palestine residents were involved in a fatality accident early Sunday, May 21 in Smith County.
Larissa Loveless, public information officer for Palestine Independent School, said two of the fatalities from the accident were Palestine High School students, a 2023 senior and a student in the 11th grade.
“It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS students students Ju’Mija Clewis and Sheriee Butler," Loveless said. "Ju’Mija graduated with the class of 23, and Sheriee had completed her junior year at PHS. Please remember their families in your prayers as they move through this difficult time."
According to Department of Public Safety reports, the one-car accident happened around 3 p.m. on FM 2661. There were six individuals in the car. There were three fatalities and three people taken to a Tyler hospital.
This accident is still under investigation by DPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.