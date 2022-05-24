Three largely contested Republican Primary races in Anderson County came to a close yesterday in the Primary runoff election with wins for Amy Ward as District Judge, 87th Judicial District; Carey Mckinney as County Judge and Joey Hill as County Commissioner Pct 4.
Ward beat her opponent Dan Scarborough in Anderson, Freestone, Leon and Limestone County with a total of 6,134 votes to his 2,842.
Mckinney unseated incumbent County Judge Robert Johnston by 157 votes.
Incumbent County Commissioner Pct 4 Joey Hill won by 25 votes against opponent Barry Bedre.
All three of these candidates can rest easy with no Democratic counterpart on the General Election ballot this November.
In the statewide election, Ken Paxton took the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general after beating out challenger George P. Bush.
Paxton, in the midst of corruption allegations, is seeking his third four-year term.
In the statewide Republican races, Dawn Buckingham ended the night with a sizable lead over challenger Tim Westley for land commissioner with 68.79% of the vote.
Railroad Commissioner and incumbent Wayne Christian also had 65.04% of the vote in his favor against Sarah Stogner. While Christian has the backing of established politicians including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Stogner rose to fame as a fierce underdog after Texas rancher Ashley Watt poured $2 million into Stogner’s campaign.
In the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, results were closer but still favorable to Mike Collier, who clinched the nomination with 54.79% of the vote over Michelle Beckley. Rochelle Mercedes Garza also ended the night ahead of challenger Joe Jaworski with 62.72% in the race for the attorney general nomination.
Other statewide Democratic races include a large win for Janet Dudding in the race for comptroller with 61.4% over Angel Luis Vega. Jay Kleberg defeated Sandragrace Martinez with 52.92% for the land commissioner nomination.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
The General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8 with early voting being held from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.
The unofficial voting totals for Anderson County:
RepublicanCounty Judge
Robert Johnston – 2,176
Carey Mckinney – 2,333
Dist. Judge, 87th Judicial District
Dan Scarbrough – 1,881
Amy Thomas Ward – 2,531
County Commissioner Pct 4
Joey Hill – 738
Barry Bedre - 713
Attorney General
Ken Paxton - 1,587
George P. Bush - 756
Texas Land Commissioner
Dawn Buckingham - 964
Tim Westley - 1,121
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian - 2,453
Sarah Stogner - 1,663
Democratic
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley - 113
Mike Collier - 106
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza - 126
Joe Jaworski - 87
Comptroller
Janet Dudding - 126
Angel Luis Vega - 83
Land Commissioner
Jay Kleberg - 112
Sandragrace Martinez - 112
